District 22-4A Field Event results; running finals Wednesday

WEST ORANGE – It was a great Day One at the District 22-4A Track & Field Championships Monday at West Orange-Stark High School’s Hooks Stadium as Orange County tracksters won 11 of 14 events, including all seven girls events.

LC-M’s Kollyn Brown was a double-winner on the boys’ side as he won both the shot put and the discus.

On the girls’ side, Bridge City’s Caryss Carpenter notched first-place finishes in both the long jump and triple jump.

Silsbee’s Raymond Baltrip was the other double-winner of the day as he claimed the boys long jump and triple jump.

The Bridge City girls are in first-place in the team standings after the field events with 76 points already while Vidor is second with 53 and Orangefield third with 38.

On the boys’ side, LC-M and Orangefield are tied for first with 42 points each while Bridge City is third with 39.

The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Area Round Meet in a few weeks.

The running finals are slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hooks Stadium.

22-4A DAY ONE RESULTS

WEST ORANGE – Here are the results of the District 22-4A field events and 3,200 meters Monday at Hooks Stadium at WO-S High School:

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Kollyn Brown, LC-M, 160-5; 2. Kaiden Berry, WO-S, 132-8; 3. Aaron Aery, Vidor, 130-2; 3. Mark Jones, BC, 126-2.

Shot put: 1. Kollyn Brown, LC-M, 55-0 ¼; 2. Hunter Ashworth, OF, 50-8 ¾; 3. Amier Washington, LC-M, 46-1 ¼; 4. Kaiden Berry, WO-S, 45-10 ¾.

High jump: 1. Leyton Loft, OF, 6-0; 2. Bryce DuBose, Vidor, 6-0; 3. Jerren Terrell, WO-S, 6-0; 4. Jared Harris, Silsbee, 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Raymond Baltrip, Silsbee, 21-10; 2. Blake Moore, BC, 21-5; 3. Carson Peet, LC-M, 20-10 ¼; 4. Raydrian Baltrip, Silsbee, 20-2 ½.

Triple jump: 1. Raymond Baltrip, Silsbee, 43-5 ¾; 2. Carson Peet, LC-M, 42-10 ¼; 3. Blake Moore, BC, 40-10 ¾; 4. Raydrian Baltrip, Silsbee, 40-3 ¼.

Pole vault: 1. Harrison Gauthier, BC, 13-6; 2. Dwight Davis, OF, 1 3. Cade Smith, OF, 10-3; 4. Justin Utterback, BC, 9-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Beau Waldrop, Lumberton, 10:08.78; 2. Kai Reed, Vidor, 10:09.75; 3. Payton Wrinkle, OF, 10:23.62; 4. Caden Shaw, BC, 10:39.12.

Team standings: 1. (t.) LC-M and Orangefield 42; 3. Bridge City 39; 4. Silsbee 34; 5. Vidor 30; 6. WO-S 18; 7. Lumberton 11.

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Daelyn Perry, BC, 103-6; 2. Harleigh Rawls, OF, 95-8; 3. Rylee Sherman, Vidor, 93-11; 4. Jaliah Hawthorne, OF, 92-8.

Shot put: 1. Amaris Larkin, BC, 36-4; 2. Christina Joseph, LC-M, 33-9; 3. Aniah Simpson, LC-M, 33-7 ¼; 4. Jaliah Hawthorne, OF, 31-10 ½.

High jump: 1. Raegan Stephenson, Vidor, 5-5; 2. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 5-4; 3. Caryss Carpenter, BC, 5-2; 4. Mackenzie Hale, OF, 4-10.

Long jump: 1. Caryss Carpenter, BC, 16-0; 2. Morgan Louvier, BC, 15-5 ¾; 3. Erica Williamson, Silsbee, 15-5; Naudia Watson, WO-S, 15-4 ½.

Triple jump: 1. Caryss Carpenter, BC, 35-0 ¼; 2. Draven Crochet, OF, 34-5; 3. Brooklyn Healy, Vidor, 34-2; 4. Morgan Louvier, BC, 33-7 ¾.

Pole vault: 1. Jaidyn Green, Vidor, 8-6; 2. Morgan Louvier, BC, 8-6; 3. Marilyn Clark, BC, 8-0; 4. Jana Baters, Vidor 7-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 12:54.21; 2. Kendra Long, Vidor, 13:21.31; 3. Kaylea Gravett, OF, 14:07.40; 4. Maddie Galligher, Lumberton, 14:15.37.

Team standings: 1. Bridge City 76; 2. Vidor 53; 3. Orangefield 38; 4. LC-M 27; 5. Silsbee 10; 6. Lumberton 9; 7. WO-S 4.