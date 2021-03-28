Holiday Closure
In observance of Good Friday, the City of Orange will be closed Friday, April 2, 2021. As always, the City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will be on duty keeping us safe.
Waste Management will service its usual route on this day. Regular City business will resume on Monday, April 5, 2021.
