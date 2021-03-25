Top 10 most wanted in Pct. 4
Orange County Constable Pct. 4 Matt Ortego is seeking the top 10 persons with warrants in his district. C/S is controlled substance. The top ten are:
Terry Wayne Jones
DOB: 2/4/2000
Motion to Impose Guilt
Dwyana L. Jacks
DOB: 1/10/1964
Possession C/S *Meth*
Ronald Wayne Smith
DOB: 12/18/1965
Possession of C/S
Chris M. McGraw
DOB: 11/22/1986
Possession of C/S
Taylor Lebouf
DOB: 6/28/1991
Bond Forfeiture
Dawayne W. Lafauci
DOB: 06/19/1967
Possession of C/S
Taylor Scott Freeman
DOB: 06/07/1997
Possession of C/S *Meth*
Holly Marie Granger
DOB: 10/22/1990
Possession of C/S
Rinnie Dale Noah
DOB: 04/16/1968
Possession of C/S
Roger D. McCarty III
DOB: 05/10/1993
Bond Forfeiture
Abbott Announces Outreach Partnership To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Seniors
Partnership Enhances Statewide “Save Our Seniors” Vaccination Initiative AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new outreach partnership between... read more