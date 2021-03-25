NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.27.21
Weather
Mostly unsettled weather pattern expected through the upcoming week.
Some uncertainty regarding shower and thunderstorm chances early next week, and also regarding potential for severe weather.
Temperatures to remain near or above normal through the middle of next week.
