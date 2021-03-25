March 26, 2021

  • 54°

NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

Weather
Mostly unsettled weather pattern expected through the upcoming week.
Some uncertainty regarding shower and thunderstorm chances early next week, and also regarding potential for severe weather.
Temperatures to remain near or above normal through the middle of next week.
