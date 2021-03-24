OP-ED: Story Over a Cup: When the clock strikes 10:59

Whoever said they did their best work at the last minute needs to be slapped upside the head.

Hard.

Repeatedly.

This is not me.

I usually die at 10:59 if I wait until the 11th hour.

Yet when I have loads of time to accomplish a task, you will nearly always find me rationalizing putting something off for the next day.

Due next week? Well, that means I can still start it on Friday and have it done by Monday.

Knowing full well that something will come up Friday and it will be postponed. And I will then rationalize waiting until Saturday. Then Sunday.

And suddenly it’s Sunday at 5 p.m. and I am doing a week’s work in a couple hours.

You will find me freaking out while working on it, swearing that after this I will never wait until the last minute to start a project.

This is the LAST time.

That is until the next time.

I swear the only thing between me and World Domination is the fact that I keep putting off finalizing my nefarious scheme.

And it is not like I am lazy. I like working on things. I enjoy tasks.

I am just overconfident in my ability to get things done, and horrible at time management.

I know, I know… get a calendar app.

I have Outlook calendar and Google Calendar. Google Assistant can even remind me of tasks and events.

And eventually I will get around to filling it out.

Working for myself has not helped in the slightest. At least when I worked for others, there were daily assignments and tasks.

Working for myself means there is still daily work, but as long as it is done in time, I can procrastinate to my heart’s content.

My heart is never content.

Well, no more. I am going to take a bite out of my horrible time management.

It’s time to get on track

I will fill out my Google Calendar.

This afternoon.

I swear.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting to fill out his calendar so he can successfully plan for global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com