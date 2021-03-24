OP-ED: Story Over a Cup: When the clock strikes 10:59
Whoever said they did their best work at the last minute needs to be slapped upside the head.
Hard.
Repeatedly.
This is not me.
I usually die at 10:59 if I wait until the 11th hour.
Yet when I have loads of time to accomplish a task, you will nearly always find me rationalizing putting something off for the next day.
Due next week? Well, that means I can still start it on Friday and have it done by Monday.
Knowing full well that something will come up Friday and it will be postponed. And I will then rationalize waiting until Saturday. Then Sunday.
And suddenly it’s Sunday at 5 p.m. and I am doing a week’s work in a couple hours.
You will find me freaking out while working on it, swearing that after this I will never wait until the last minute to start a project.
This is the LAST time.
That is until the next time.
I swear the only thing between me and World Domination is the fact that I keep putting off finalizing my nefarious scheme.
And it is not like I am lazy. I like working on things. I enjoy tasks.
I am just overconfident in my ability to get things done, and horrible at time management.
I know, I know… get a calendar app.
I have Outlook calendar and Google Calendar. Google Assistant can even remind me of tasks and events.
And eventually I will get around to filling it out.
Working for myself has not helped in the slightest. At least when I worked for others, there were daily assignments and tasks.
Working for myself means there is still daily work, but as long as it is done in time, I can procrastinate to my heart’s content.
My heart is never content.
Well, no more. I am going to take a bite out of my horrible time management.
It’s time to get on track
I will fill out my Google Calendar.
This afternoon.
I swear.
Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting to fill out his calendar so he can successfully plan for global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com
OP-ED: Voter suppression in the Lone Star State, past and potential future
Myrna PérezDirector of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections ProgramPHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Brennan Center for Justice All Texans... read more