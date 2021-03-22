March 22, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.19 – 3.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:43 am Monday, March 22, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 19 – March 21, 2021:

Friday, March 19

  • Theft at the 3400 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Theft at the 3200 block of 16th Street
  • Neglect child near Sunset and Coronado
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Controlled substance on Circle D
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1200 block of 10th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Burton Ave.

Saturday, March 20

  • Criminal trespass at the 400 block of Camellia Ave
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd.
  • Obstructing police ta the 900 block of 7th Street
  • Assault at the 3800 block of North Eddie

Sunday, March 21

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the eastbound 880 mile marker on Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Burglary at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

