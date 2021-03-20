Letter to the editor: End the two party system

Dear Editor,

I have a problem with the whole “Get out the vote” thing. To me, it seems like one great big cattle prod aimed at herding people into our current hate-filled two-party system.

I realize the system gives a shot-in-the-arm to one party today, and the other party tomorrow. In the meantime, however, hostility grows between folks hunkered down in the two opposing silos.

Why couldn’t the two groups break up into smaller parties based on new ideas and coalitions that cut across the old party platforms?

How about an urban farmer/anti-birther Millennials party united for climate change? Maybe an anti-trust party made up of former Democrats and Republicans championing small business. Why not a women’s equal rights/equal pay party in cahoots with pro-labor union and child welfare folks?

What would be wrong with an interest rate control party teamed up with a western sage-brush homestead movement? Maybe an anti-supremacist, pro-minorities party that longs for socialism in tandem with British-style monarchy?

Sound like fun? It does to me.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah