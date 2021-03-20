Community Christian School continues to grow

By Dawn Burleigh

Foe students at Community Christian School, class remained in session throughout most of the COVID pandemic.

“We closed a couple of times to sanitize but we remained open,” head of the school. Loretta Goericke, M. Ed, said. “Except for evacuations and the ice storm, we remained open.”

The school retained it’s accreditation with the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), a process it must go through every five to seven years.

It is also in the process of accreditation for the next year and should wrap it up by mid-April, according to Goericke.

“It means we are recognized by universities and we are held to a higher standard,” Goericke said.

Students, while not required to take the STARR tests are still go theorugh achievement testing.

“All our teachers have to be degreed and certified,” Goericke added.

Despite a bumpy start last year when the school was unsure of its future, Goericke said the enrollment has been a positive figure and expects it to grow in the coming year.

“We have families looking at the enrolling for the next semester,” Goericke said.

It has been a positive year for the school.

To begin the registration process, visit http://ccsorange.org/admissions/ or call 409-883-4531 ext. 109 for an enrollment packet.

A discount is given for those enrolled by April 30.

The school serves grades K5-12.

“The church provides state licensed daycare before and after care,” Goericke said.

Juniors and seniors are also eligible for duel credit with Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Southwestern’s Teacher Education Program is approved by the Texas Education Agency, according to its official website.

“It is keeping with our Christian values,” Goericke said. “Our students prefer it.”

The school continues to offer Junior high and Varsity athletics such as six-man football, cross country, track, volleyball, basketball, tennis, softball and golf.

With classes in fine arts, speech, art and theater classes as well as students participating in Math Olympics, all students are able to participate in 4-H.

4‑H is a community for all kids with programs that suit a variety of backgrounds, interests, budgets and schedules.

Community Christian School will also offer SLI, Student Leadership Institute, according to Goericke.

“Students are trained in leadership, retreats and learn how to serve,” Goericke said. “It will give them hands on experience.”

A new program is Independent Study Lab (ISL) for better meeting the needs of students with learning differences, Goericke said.

“They will be able to go there and not be labeled,” Goericke said. “Students taking duel credits will be in there as well. It provides specialized tutoring.”

Overall, Goericke said the school is excited about the direction they are going.

“We are expecting next year to be amazing,” Goericke said.