Lady Bobcats’ Tacketts shine at State Power Meet; Lacey takes gold, Linsey a solid 4th
Congrats to Orangefield’s Lacey Tackett (left) on winning the state championship today at the state powerlifting meet in Corpus Christi, and to Linsey (right) for capturing 4th place!
Lacey won the 105-pound division lifting a total of 755 pounds.
