Bears nab huge road win against Mustangs

WEST ORANGE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears are off to a 2-0 District 22-4A start as they defeated the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 13-1 in five innings Friday night at Anderson Field.

Reid Peco was smooth on the mound for the Bears (7-9, 2-0) as he held the Mustangs (2-8, 0-1) hitless through all five innings while striking out seven.

Ashton Landry did the most damage at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored.

Zach McNeil and Zach Krummel each went 3-for-4. Dean Reynolds was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Gage Griifith was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Anthony Bandiero was 1-for-2 with a RBI while Peco and Austin Smith each went 1-for-4 and drove in a run apiece.

The Mustangs will look to regroup Tuesday with a road trip to Vidor while the Bears return home to host Jasper in a non-district tilt before hosting Vidor next Friday.