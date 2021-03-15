Bobcats win Regional Powerlifting team title; 3 qualify for State

On Friday March 12th the Orangefield Powerlifting Team competed in the THSPA regional meet. The Bobcats came home with the 1st place team award and had 3 boys qualify for the State Meet.

Finishing 1st was Grant Metts in the 181lb class (1335lbs) and Hunter Ashworth in the 242lb class 1530lbs). Hunter Norwood finished 2nd in the 275lb class and Ethan Meads finished 5th in the 242lb class. The State Meet will be held March 27th in Abilene.