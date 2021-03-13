Faith Calendar
Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com
Advanced Theological Training
A Taste of Grace Interest Night is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 24 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. Get a taste of advanced theological training by Grace School of Theology. Pastor Demetrius ‘Demo’ Moffett of Orange Church of God is host pastor. Register to join us: info.gsot.edu/interest-night
Glow Family Easter Experience Event
Orange First Church of the Nazarene, will host Glow Family Easter Experience Event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Join us for a fun-filled Easter Experience for the whole family! Pre-Register by visiting https://forms.gle/BQjhAgmtCgN9QapL6 We hope to see you there!
Gather OC
Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.
GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights, beginning February 28, 2021, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.
For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.
Food Pantry
5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110
Soup Kitchen
First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
2021 CASA Classic Golf Tournaments set at Wildwood Golf Course and Sunset Grove Country Club
To The Leader CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, which provides advocacy services for abused and neglected children across six... read more