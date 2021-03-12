March 12, 2021

  • 64°

Honoring Zerko

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:02 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Friends and family gathered on Saturday as the City of Pinehurst unveiled the honorary name of Zerko Lane for Peacock Street in Pinehurst. John Zerko said there were no houses there when his family first moved there 80 years earlier. Zerko served the city of Pinehurst for 18 years. He added that serving on the council helped him to learn to serve others.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar