Honoring Zerko
Friends and family gathered on Saturday as the City of Pinehurst unveiled the honorary name of Zerko Lane for Peacock Street in Pinehurst. John Zerko said there were no houses there when his family first moved there 80 years earlier. Zerko served the city of Pinehurst for 18 years. He added that serving on the council helped him to learn to serve others.
