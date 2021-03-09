NAACP Meeting

The NAACP Orange Branch wants to welcome our current and new members. Members are invited to the first NAACP general meeting of 2021 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Please join Zoom ID# 881 7271 6250 Passcode: 958434

The purpose is to bring unity to our community! There are a few changes in leadership, but the purpose remains the same:

To support, democracy, dignity and freedom.