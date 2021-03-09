LC-M Tennis team racks up medals

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Tennis hosted their first Varsity Tournament on Friday and earned six medals in the 8 brackets.

Dax Rodgers and Tex Collier brought home the Second Place medal in Boys A Doubles, Ella Roy and McKenzie Freeman won the consolation bracket for Girls B doubles, and Kaitlyn Ewing and Evan Barborek brought home the Second Place medal in Mixed B Doubles.

Tracy Qi won the Girls B Singles consolation bracket and Richard Ammean won the Boys B Singles Consolation.

Dakota Posey and Lizzy De La Fuente were not able to complete their finals game and will be playing Hamshire Fannett this week to determine First and Second in the Mixed A Bracket.

Brett Nicholson is the LCM Tennis Coach.