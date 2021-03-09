Brown Hearing Centers continues providing great service

Brown Hearing Centers is a family owned and operated company that was established in 1962 by Lee and Dorothy Brown. Brown committed himself to realizing his dream of helping people hear better and improve their quality of life.

Brown Hearing Centers continues to agree with their founder and believe it’s still as simple as it was when he started over half a century ago. Now, Brown Hearing Centers has eleven offices, including their main Corporate office located right here in Orange!

They also serve people in over 300 centers throughout Texas and Louisiana. After expanding exponentially over the years, they still believe that an uncomplicated, one-on-one approach is the best.

Brown Hearing Centers has more than 59 years of experience – and three generations – working in the hearing-healthcare industry, and want to help you. They offer services including hearing testing, hearing aid sales, adjustments, cleaning and repairs. The Hearing Instrument Specialists who provide this assistance are state licensed and have years of experience providing professional hearing health care.

Brown Hearing Centers accepts most major insurances and offers financing plans to work with any budget. They are also providers for S.T.A.P. which supplies tablets, smartphones and amplified telephones to the hearing-impaired residents of Texas at no cost to them.

Brown Hearing Centers has adjusted to the needs of the people during the ongoing pandemic, and now offer curbside services as well as remote testing and programing for certain hearing aid models.