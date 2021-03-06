March 6, 2021

Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader WO-S' Michael Wardlow (right) and Bridge City's Gabe Castillo (right) were both named Co-Offensive Players of the Year on the All-District 22-4A Team.

All-District 22-4A Boys Basketball Team

By Van Wade

Published 10:34 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Here is the All-District 22-4A Boys Basketball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Brock McClure, Lumberton

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Gabe Castillo, Bridge City; Michael Wardlow, WO-S

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Da’Marion Morris, LC-M

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Pete Ragusa, Orangefield; Drelon Miller, Silsbee

FIRST TEAM

Austin Richardson, Bridge City

Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield

Ben Elliott, LC-M

Quinton Proctor, WO-S

Dayton Whitmire, Vidor

Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield

Jared Harris, Silsbee

Shan Gilder, Silsbee

Trevor Hattaway, Lumberton

SECOND TEAM

Grant Boudreaux, Bridge City

Jesse Doucette, LC-M

Morgan Sampson, Orangefield

Easton Walker, Vidor

Bryan Keller, WO-S

Nathan Bullard, Vidpr

Jerick Harper, Silsbee

Jadon Noel, Lumberton

 

 

