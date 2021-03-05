WO-S’ McGhee qualifies for State Power Meet

Yesterday the WOS girls powerlifting team had another big day at the Regional meet at Bay City HS. Representing the Lady Mustangs at Regionals was (from left to right) Nortazia McGhee, Jayden Miller, Jalynn Guillory, Kamille Queen, Dasasha Janice, Azia Walker, and not pictured Aris Bats. Nortazia McGhee had a great day finishing in 2nd place and qualifying for State. The State meet will be Friday March 19 in Corpus Christi at 8:00am