March 5, 2021

  • 64°

Vidor woman arrested for possession

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:47 am Friday, March 5, 2021

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Orange County SWAT Team, Vidor Police Department, and Pct. 4 Constables Office assisted the Orange County Narcotics Division with the execution of a search warrant at residence on Elliott Street in Vidor, Orange County, Texas.  This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.

After the investigation, Brandy Michelle Crosson was arrested on scene and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams which is a 2nd degree felony.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar