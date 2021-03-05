Vidor woman arrested for possession

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Orange County SWAT Team, Vidor Police Department, and Pct. 4 Constables Office assisted the Orange County Narcotics Division with the execution of a search warrant at residence on Elliott Street in Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.

After the investigation, Brandy Michelle Crosson was arrested on scene and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams which is a 2nd degree felony.