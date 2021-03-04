Lady Bears snag two wins at BC tourney

BRIDGE CITY – The LC-M Lady Bears piled up the runs in a couple of victories at the Bridge City Tournament Thursday as they defeated Lufkin Hudson 15-0 and the host Lady Cardinals 14-6.

Bailey Frenzel had three home runs in the two games for the Lady Bears, including a two-run shot and a grand slam against Bridge City.

Frenzel also got the win in relief for the Lady Bears, tossing the last three innings. LC-M finished with 13 hits while Bridge City had six, four of them coming in their six-run bottom of the first inning.

The Lady Bears scored eight of their runs in the top of the second and their other six in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Cardinals dropped a tight 2-1 decision to Port Neches-Groves early Thursday morning.