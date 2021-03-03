Orange Police Beat 3.1.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 1, 2021:
- Assault at the 400 block of West Cypress Ave
- Assault at the 1400 block of Orange Ave
- Public intoxication at Bobhall and Barkins
- Stolen property at the east bound mile marker 874
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
