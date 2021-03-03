All-District 22-4A Girls Basketball Team; 5 Lady Bobcats make list
Here is the 2021 All-District 22-4A Girls Basketball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:
CO-MOST VALUBALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayden Morris, Lumberton; Monica Bottley, Silsbee
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Greenlea Oldham, Orangefield
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Audrey Postula, Lumberton
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ivy Lee, Lumberton
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Deborah Haynes, Silsbee; Jason Sanders, Lumberton
FIRST TEAM
Emily Williamson, Silsbee
Ca’driane Martin, Silsbee
Chrissy Joseph, LC-M
Austyn Daniels, Bridge City
Aniah Henderson, WO-S
Joli Ponfick, Orangefield
Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield
Alyssa Herreros, Lumberton
SECOND TEAM
Annabelle Fisher, LC-M
Tatum Dean, Lumberton
Erica Williamson, Silsbee
Hannah Murchison, Bridge City
Naudia Watson, WO-S
Madison Greenway, Orangefield
Kenadie Dubois, Orangefield
Ocean Ling, Lumberton
Melton, Lady Cardinals slow down Woodville
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals edged out the Woodville Lady Eagles 3-1 Tuesday night. Madyson Melton got... read more