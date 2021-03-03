March 4, 2021

Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader Orangefield's Harleigh Rawls was one of five Lady Bobcats that made the All-District 22-4A Team.

All-District 22-4A Girls Basketball Team; 5 Lady Bobcats make list

By Van Wade

Published 10:05 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Here is the 2021 All-District 22-4A Girls Basketball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:

CO-MOST VALUBALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayden Morris, Lumberton; Monica Bottley, Silsbee

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Greenlea Oldham, Orangefield

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Audrey Postula, Lumberton

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ivy Lee, Lumberton

CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Deborah Haynes, Silsbee; Jason Sanders, Lumberton

FIRST TEAM

Emily Williamson, Silsbee

Ca’driane Martin, Silsbee

Chrissy Joseph, LC-M

Austyn Daniels, Bridge City

Aniah Henderson, WO-S

Joli Ponfick, Orangefield

Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

Alyssa Herreros, Lumberton

SECOND TEAM

Annabelle Fisher, LC-M

Tatum Dean, Lumberton

Erica Williamson, Silsbee

Hannah Murchison, Bridge City

Naudia Watson, WO-S

Madison Greenway, Orangefield

Kenadie Dubois, Orangefield

Ocean Ling, Lumberton

