Lady Mustangs wallop Newton

NEWTON – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs pounded out a 18-4 victory over the Newton Lady Eagles Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs (4-4) pounded out 18 hits and scored 13 runs alone in the top of the fifth inning to cruise to the win.

Taliyah Washington led the hit parade with four hits and five runs batted in. She had three doubles and four steals. Paris Overstreet had three hits and Ariel Farris had two. T’era Garrett had three RBI in the offensive onslaught. Garrett, Kamille Queen and Jalaycia Richards each added multiple hits.

Nataleigh Sims notched the win on the hill for the Lady Mustangs as she scattered four runs on six hits over four innings.

Laila Rhodes and Katie Hogg also had RBI for WO-S, which will play host to another tournament this Thursday through Saturday at Lady Mustang Field.