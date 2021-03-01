KPI General Contractors proudly serving South East Texas

KPI General Contractors has been proudly serving South East Texas since 2012 and Specialize in Residential, Commercial and Industrial construction services from Hurricane repair and remediation, to new construction, industrial fabrication, civil, structural, mechanical services and more.

KPI customers include WellSpring Credit Union, Bridge City Bank, Community Church, Buzzi Unicem, Optimus Steel, City of Bridge City, City of Orange, Port of Orange, Red Cross, Deweyville School District, Old First Orange Baptist Church, South East Texas CU, PBC, Cypress Bayou, Brown Hearing Center, Melvin Hogan, Lon Hubbard (Epic Engineering), Olson Engineering, Dr. Pridip Morbia, etc. KPI also has done work in the Waterwood Estates subdivision.

“We anticipate 2021 to be a great year and are very blessed moving into the new year,” owner William H. Stark IV said. “KPI has future plans to locate a property and build a new office location.”

KPI currently employs an office staff of five full time employees and is expanding and has plans for increasing the office staff for 2021.

KPI Is looking to expand its Durolast Commercial Roofing business and is in the process of such in the first quarter of 2021, it is also expanding its industrial services and commercial services.

KPI has big plans for 2021 and is currently bidding numerous commercial and industrial projects and have been awarded several large projects already for 2021 as well as in the process of completing many residential Hurricane Laura/Delta related projects.

“2020 was a very challenging year but a great one at KPI and we are very thankful for our clients and blessed to have once again served our communities through challenging times,” Stark said.