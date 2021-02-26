Lady Bobcats snag two more wins in WO-S tourney

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to WO-S for the second day of action in the Lady Mustang Softball Tournament.

The Lady Bobcats came away with an exciting extra-inning 4-3 win over Hardin Jefferson, and a win over Cleveland 7-6 that came down to the last out of the game.

Vs. Hardin Jefferson:

Harleigh Rawls had an RBI, while Codie Sorge and Abigail Curphey both collected hits. Olivia Grant scored the winning run on a pass ball in extra innings.

Codie Sorge got the win on the mound going 5 innings and giving up 4 hits and striking out 6.

The win solidified the #1 seed in their pool to put them in the championship bracket on Saturday.

Vs. Cleveland

Emma Humplik led the offense with 2 homeruns and 4 RBIs. Olivia Grant had a triple, a homerun, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Joli Ponfick had an RBI and Ryden Stanfield had 2 runs scored.

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound, giving up 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts.

The Lady Bobcats improve their record to 5-2-1 and will play West Orange-Stark tomorrow at 2:00 pm in the first game of the championship bracket.