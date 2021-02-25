Orange Police Beat 2.5-2.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 5 – February 11, 2021:
Friday, Feb. 5
- Robbery at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Assault on Circle P
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of South Service Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 800 block of Hart
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Obstructing police at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
- Trespassing at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Big Lots on MacArthur Drive
- Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
Sunday, Feb. 7
- Public intoxication at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3600 block of State Hwy. 62
Monday, Feb. 8
- Theft at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oaks Drive
- Gambling at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Trespassing at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 2400 block of Black Oak Drive
- Burglary on Circle D
Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Sexual offense was reported
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
Wednesday, Feb. 10
- Controlled substance at the 2800 block of 4th Street
- Sexual offense reported at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Burglary on Circle D
- Weapons offense at the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive
Thursday, Feb. 11
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 6400 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Two juveniles shot in Orange
Orange Police department is investigating a double shooting incident which occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the 200 block... read more