February 25, 2021

Orange Police Beat 2.5-2.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 5 – February 11, 2021:

Friday, Feb. 5

  • Robbery at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Assault on Circle P
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of South Service Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 800 block of Hart

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Obstructing police at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Trespassing at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Big Lots on MacArthur Drive
  • Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • Public intoxication at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3600 block of State Hwy. 62

Monday, Feb. 8

  • Theft at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oaks Drive
  • Gambling at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Trespassing at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 2400 block of Black Oak Drive
  • Burglary on Circle D

Tuesday, Feb. 9

  • Sexual offense was reported
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Wednesday, Feb. 10

  • Controlled substance at the 2800 block of 4th Street
  • Sexual offense reported at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Burglary on Circle D
  • Weapons offense at the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive

Thursday, Feb. 11

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 6400 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

