OrangeYouBold: Pin a rose on your canvas

Hello beautiful people. Another week has passed, and I think we experienced every season in one week. I hope you all made it through the storm with minimal damages. There was plenty of time to create over the week, but if you are like me you were trying to keep warm and most likely without water.

I saw a friend post a project on Facebook using dried flowers and it reminded that I have bags of dried petals from special occasions. I kept them with the intention of sending them off to have bracelets made.

I have several bags of dried flowers so I could spare some for a fun project.

The Dollar Tree has a lot of items for crafts and they are only one dollar. This week for $2, I purchased the supplies I needed for the project.

I have always loved hot air balloons so I thought that would be a good idea. Hot air balloons remind me of spring, so let’s take a trip to spring.

The canvas and cork board were a dollar each.

I simply cut the cork into the shape of a hot air balloon basket. It is peel and stick, but I would not stick it until you are ready.

Feel free to pencil your hot air balloon onto the canvas for a guide.

Layer your petals with hot glue to feel in the balloon shape. It is that simple.

I used a ballpoint pen to draw the strings and then stick your basket in the proper place. You will see a photo of the project complete and a second photo where I embellished with water downed paint and added detail to the basket using the black ballpoint pen.

Now you have a perfect desktop piece of art that is made with something special.

Enjoy this cute project that was inspired by Tara Ellis. You can get creative and use other items like bottle caps, buttons or anything that may be special to you.

Always sign your artwork.

This is an affordable handmade project you can gift to others if you like.

Please enjoy the images and let me know what you think by emailing me at orangeyoubold@gmail.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.