February 23, 2021

  • 54°

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272

