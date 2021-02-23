CASA Classic Golf Tournament
CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272
