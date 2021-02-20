TEXIT? TEXIT !

I do not know what the answer is, I do know it should be up to the people of Texas to decide not the bureaucrats that do not have our best interest at heart.

Bill HB1359 only says put it on the ballot and let the people decide. This bill, if the people should decide would form a committee to investigate how Texit could be accomplished.

The idea and spirit about Texas being independent has been around for a long time.

We as Texans, Love America and are shaken to the core by the unconstitutional behavior of the federal government. The total disregard for Americans safety. Texans believe in strong American values, love of country and freedom.

We should not let the federal government strip that away from us.

I fully support HB1359. This should be our decision.

GOD BLESS TEXAS

Cheryl Warren

Orange