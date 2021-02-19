Governor waives certain regulations to Help deliver resources to Texas families

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, temporarily waived certain regulations from the Department of Motor Vehicles to aid in the response to winter weather and power outages throughout the state. The waivers issued by the Governor will allow commercial vehicles conducting responsive activities to travel in Texas as long as the vehicle is registered elsewhere. They will also allow commercial vehicles conducting responsive activities not currently registered under the International Registration Plan to travel in Texas, so long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states in the U.S.

These waivers are helping increase the delivery of water, food, and other supplies to Texas communities dealing with power and water outages.

“As we continue to bring power and water back online throughout the state, it is essential that we deliver the food, water, and supplies that Texans need during these challenging times,” said Governor Abbott. “These waivers will help us provide more of these vital resources to communities across the state and ensure that Texas families have the supplies they need to stay safe as we work to overcome this emergency.”

These suspensions are in addition to the oversize and overweight permitting waivers and the hours of service requirement waivers issued by Governor Abbott last Friday, which allows critical infrastructure, food, water, and supplies to travel on the state highway system to areas of need.