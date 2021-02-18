Softball season underway, full schedules

After seeing their season get wiped away with the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March last season, area softball teams will look to hit the field running starting next week.

District 22-4A will definitely have a new-look as the Vidor Lady Pirates come in after competing in 5A for years while Orangefield comes back to the loop after competing in Class 3A the last couple seasons.

Teams have had nice scrimmages thus far but the action kicks off for real this week.

There will be plenty of tournament action as well as Bridge City, LC-M, Orangefield and WO-S will all be a part of hosting tournaments this season.

Here is a look at this seasons’ schedules:

ORANGEFIELD

Feb. 19-20: OF/LC-M Tournament

Feb. 23: at Jasper

Feb. 25-27: at WO-S Tournament

Mar. 2: Kirbyville

Mar. 4-6: at Jasper Tournament

Mar. 9: Vidor*

Mar. 16: Silsbee*

Mar. 19: at Bridge City*

Mar. 23: Lumberton*

Mar. 26: at WO-S*

Mar. 30: LC-M*

Apr. 1: at Vidor*

Apr. 9: at Silsbee*

Apr. 13: Bridge City*

Apr. 16: at Lumberton*

Apr. 20: WO-S*

Apr. 23: at LC-M*

WO-S

Feb. 19-20: at LC-M Tournament

Feb. 23: at Hardin-Jefferson

Feb. 25-27: WO-S Tournament

Mar. 2:at Newton

Mar. 4-6: WO-S Tournament

Mar. 9: at Bridge City*

Mar. 12: Lumberton*

Mar. 19: LC-M*

Mar. 23: at Vidor*

Mar. 26: Orangefield*

Mar. 30: at Silsbee*

Apr. 1: Bridge City*

Apr. 6: at Lumberton*

Apr. 13: at LC-M*

Apr. 16: Vidor*

Apr. 20: at Orangefield*

Apr. 23: Silsbee*

LC-M

Feb. 19-20: LC-M/OF Tournament

Feb. 25-27: at Sweeny Tournament

Mar. 4-6: at Bridge City Tournament

Mar. 9: at Silsbee*

Mar. 12: Bridge City*

Mar. 16: Lumberton*

Mar. 19: at WO-S*

Mar. 26: Vidor*

Mar. 30: at Orangefield*

Apr. 1: Silsbee*

Apr. 6: at Bridge City”

Apr. 9: at Lumberton*

Apr. 13: WO-S*

Apr. 20: at Vidor*

Apr. 23: Orangefield*

BRIDGE CITY

Feb. 19-20: at LC-M/OF Tournament

Feb. 23: at Hamshire-Fannett

Mar. 4-6: Bridge City Tournament

Mar. 9: WO-S*

Mar. 12: at LC-M*

Mar. 16: at Vidor*

Mar. 19: Orangefield*

Mar. 23: at Silsbee*

Mar. 26: Crosby

Mar. 30: Lumberton*

Apr. 1: at WO-S*

Apr. 6: LC-M*

Apr. 9: Vidor*

Apr. 13: at Orangefield*

Apr. 16: Silsbee*

Apr. 23: at Lumberton*