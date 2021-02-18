NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: 8:20 a.m. 2.16.21

A final round of mixed wintry precipitation, mainly light freezing rain, is organizing across east Texas early this morning. During the morning hours, some of this activity may move into Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties in southeast Texas, and in Vernon and Rapides parish in southwest Louisiana. There is a small chance of a few hundredths of ice accumulations over these areas but overall impacts from this activity should be minimal. The precipitation should diminish beginning late this morning. Temperatures should rise above the freezing mark by late morning or early afternoon area wide.

Freezing temperatures are expected again tonight with low temperatures in the 20s. Another hard freeze is forecasted north of the I10 corridor

Dry weather and a warming trend will begin on Friday but freezing temperatures are likely again on Friday night.