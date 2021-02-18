NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 2.18.21

Wintry precipitation is ending across the area, but the main concern will be freezing temperatures for the entire region tonight and Friday night. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight and one will likely be needed for Friday night.



The weekend through late next week will be mostly dry with slight chances for rain late in the weekend and late next week. A warming trend is expected with high temperatures reaching the 60s by Tuesday and are forecasted to reach the 70s by Thursday.