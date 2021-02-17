February 17, 2021

Traffic Alert 2.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

PORT ARTHUR: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on State Hwy. 82 has been reopened; however, icy conditions remain throughout Southeast Texas. If you are able to do so, please stay home. If you must travel, visit DriveTexas.org for current road conditions.

