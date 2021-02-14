FAITH: No Mask, no service – The Great Reset

I know I have been writing a lot about COVID but it just seems to fit in God’s plan right now. I wrote a few weeks ago about all this being a precursor to the “Mark of the Beast” because the book of Revelations tells us we won’t be able to buy or sell without the mark.

Revelation 13:17- “so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.”

Well, you can’t go into a store and buy anything right now without a mask.

Once again, just the Government, or Satan getting us geared up for that day.

Right now, there are three cruise lines that won’t let you on board without proof of the vaccine, and others are following suit. The vaccine will be just another mandatory thing we will have to have in order to buy or sell.

We as Christians won’t be here when the “Mark of the Beast” appears, but if for some reason you are…just remember to find some way to survive without it. Revelations tells us you can still get to heaven as long as you don’t have the mark.

Revelation 20:4 – And I saw the souls of them that had been beheaded for the witness of Jesus and for the Word of God, and who had not worshiped the beast, nor his image, nor had received his mark upon their foreheads or on their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

I know right now you can order all your groceries on line and pick them up without a mask, but this will not be so during the Tribulation. You will have to have a mark to buy or sell in those days.

I know a lot of people choose not to read Revelations because they don’t understand it. It is quite confusing. To simplify a few things, when it talks about the Dragon, it’s referring to Satan. And when it talks about the “Beast”, that is the Antichrist. And when it talks about “The False Prophet” that is the Antichrist’s, second in command.

I know a lot of people think that all these are one in the same, but they aren’t.

If you like to research things like me, then you will find it fascinating.

In my research I found the new catch phrase for all the Global Leaders is “The Great Reset”, which they are referring to the economy.

Time Magazine was quoted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want. TIME Magazine partnered with the World Economic Forum to ask leading thinkers to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.”

If you Google “The Great Reset” the search shows 457 million results.

If you Goggle “What is the World Economic Forum reset?” you get the following quote: “Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being.”

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Well, it’s not.

Klaus Schwab who created the World Economic Forum had a key note speaker this year and was quoted saying “three key aspects of the sustainable response – green growth, smarter growth, and fairer growth.”

Sounds great again, doesn’t it?

According to the internet, Klaus Schwab wrote a book in 1971 foreshadowing this plan of the “The Great Reset”. Schwab is a German leader claiming that we need to return to Marxist, and destroy Capitalism. What that means is less small business and more Government control.

My husband and I are small business owners and do not find this appealing.

Schwab was quoted as saying “You won’t owe anything, and you will be happy about it.”

No, I won’t be happy. Come quickly Lord Jesus, come!

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels