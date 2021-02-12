Warming station will be available
Due to the forecasted cold weather Orange County has partnered with the Salvation Army in Orange to provide a warming station starting Saturday, February 13, 2021 through Monday, February 15, 2021 from 6 pm to 7am at the Salvation Army Building, 1950 MLK Drive, Orange Texas 77630.
A warming station is a short-term emergency shelter that operates when temperatures or a combination of precipitation and wind chill, become dangerously inclement. Their paramount purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.
You Might Like
Backlog of COVID cases affect this week’s stats
By Dawn Burleigh According to the Hardin County Health Department there a backlog of 115 new cases of the coronavirus.... read more