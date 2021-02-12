NWS Lake Charles weather update: 9 a.m. 2.12.21

We are seeing some patchy light freezing rain in parts of central Louisiana this morning. As the temperature rises above freezing today, the freezing rain threat will end.

We are carrying a 20 to 40 percent chance for precipitation early Saturday morning and Sunday morning. However, with temperatures 32 F or below in east Texas and central Louisiana, any precipitation will be freezing rain. No significant accumulations are expected, but some elevated roads and bridges could become icy.

The more significant winter precipitation event is expected on Monday. This will be a mixed bag of rain, sleet and freezing rain. It is too early to say with any certainty how much ice we will see, or exactly who will see it. We will provide updates through the weekend on this tricky weather forecast.