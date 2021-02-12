February 12, 2021

BCISD closed Monday due to inclement weather forecast

By Van Wade

Published 9:31 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Due to the upcoming inclement weather forecast, Bridge City ISD has made the decision to close Monday February 15, 2021 and return Tuesday February 16, 2021 with a delayed 10:00 am start. We will continue to assess road conditions, facilities, and utility services during the next few days and make changes to this schedule as necessary. Please continue to watch our website and social media pages for updates. Stay safe and stay warm!

