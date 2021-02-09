February 9, 2021

  • 64°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 a.m. 2.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Here is the latest trend on the temperature forecasts. After a few more days of mild weather, temperatures will plummet through this weekend, before moderating somewhat next week.

The size of the red and blue boxes indicates the uncertainty of the forecast. The larger the box, the higher the uncertainty.
Print Article