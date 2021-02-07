FAITH: Is the mRNA changing your DNA?

I wrote about the division that the COVID vaccine is causing amongst families last week, and I thought everyone had heard about the mRNA in the COVID vaccine. Upon further investigation, it appears only a few have.

The “m” before the RNA stands for “Messenger” and it is just what it sounds like. A messenger in your body that tells others the message, and expects them to carry out the message.

The CDC explains it like this: “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are given in the upper arm muscle. Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece.”

If you did not know the above info, then I’m sure you have not heard that this is the first time that the mRNA has been used in a vaccine.

According to Harvard Health Publishing they state this about the vaccine: “Never before have mRNA vaccines — such as the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that have now received emergency use authorization from the FDA — been approved for use in any disease.”

I find it fascinating that Scientist can figure out these great things that God created.

Colossians 1:16 “For by Him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities – all things were created through Him and for Him.”

All this research started 30 years ago, when a handful of scientists began exploring whether vaccines could be made more simply. These Scientists learned how to modify mRNA so that it did not produce violent immune system reactions. That’s a scary thought!

Second, they learned how to encourage immune system cells to gobble up the mRNA as it passed by in the blood.

Third, they learned how to coax those cells to make large amounts of the critical piece of protein.

Finally, they learned how to enclose the mRNA inside microscopically small capsules to protect it from being destroyed by chemicals in our blood.

When antibiotics hit the market in the 1940’s, they thought this was ground breaking, only to find out that we were making our systems immune to the point of them not working when we really needed them. Somethings takes years to find out. Vaccines typically work by putting an inactivated germ inside of our body to mimic a real infection.

The mRNA vaccine instructs our cells to assemble a viral protein. These viral proteins train our immune system to recognize the virus and make antibodies against it. So, the mRNA is reprogramming our cells and system.

Every time I get a new program upgrade on my computer, it always seems to have some glitches? Bill Gates was quoted by Geekwire stating – “We have an opportunity with the advance of tools like artificial intelligence and gene-based editing technologies to build this new generation of health solutions, so that they are available to everyone on the planet. And I’m very excited about this,” Gates said in Seattle during a keynote address at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

When my mom had cancer, she agreed to some experimental treatments. After those treatments, she never seemed to be able to consistently walk. Some days she said she couldn’t. Other days she said it hurt too much, and then other days she would get out of her wheel chair and just walk? I’m unsure if she received mRNA therapy, but I do know they have been testing on cancer patients for the last 30 years with the mRNA.

The doctors told us that the brain was sending false signals to her legs. Did she have the mRNA trial, and did it make her signals malfunction?

Science Magazine printed an article by Ken GarberJul in January 2019, called “Hidden layer of gene control, influences everything from cancer to memory.” One excerpt state: M6A (a methyl group—a simple chemical unit—attached to some of an RNA molecules adenine bases) has also turned out to be critical in the brain. Through its readers, it controls the precise timing of new neuron formation during development in mice and enables axons to regenerate after nerve injury. The modification also enhances memory. When He’s team knocked out the gene for an m6A reader in mice, the otherwise normal animals had memory defects.

So, is the mRNA changing your DNA? I don’t know.

In the words of King David in I Chronicles 21:13 – And David said to God, “I am in great distress. Please let me fall into the hand of the Lord, for His mercies are very great; but do not let me fall into the hand of man.”

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director on Meals on Wheels