Vidor man arrested for murder of elderly man

PRESS RELEASE — On Thursday, February 04, 2021 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, in conjunction with the Orange County Narcotics Unit, Orange County Constable Pct. 4 Office, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Vidor Police Department, and the Texas Rangers, executed a high risk arrest warrant on a subject wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Jasper County which occurred on January 29, 2021.

Dalton Paul Hinch, 22, was taken into custody in the 800 block of West Davis Loop in Vidor without incident.