OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Helping a team make it to the All Stars

The 13U Golden Triangle All Stars consist of a group of young men from as far as East of the Beltway in Houston all the way to the back woods of Newton and Jasper counties.

They will be competing in a National All Star Showcase Tournament against some of the best talent in America on Valentine’s Day weekend in College Station.

The All Star team’s Coaching Staff consist of Kevin Knolley, Marcus Turner, Dale Dean, and local legend Demaron Judge Sr.

“It’s been a blessing being part of such a talented group of young men,” Judge said. “Our front offensive line averages almost 300 lbs. across the front and they take tremendous pride in blowing their opponents off the ball. They are surrounded by play makers all over the field and the schemes we are running are high octane and the boys love the excitement and creativity of what we do. These are just 8th graders so hopefully what we’re teaching them in practice on the field and our daily zoom meetings will assist them once they get into Highschool.”

The Golden Triangle All Stars will have teams competing on levels 8U-13U.

The kids are very excited about getting to showcase their skills on a national stage. “The 409 Community has really showed support and several sponsors has contributed to make this event possible for us,” Judge stated. “We’re all looking forward to going to College Station and show those city boys how we play hard nose football in the Country.”

If anyone care to contribute to these young men and help them with the expenses of this trip, you are more than welcomed to send all donations via Cashapp to $DJUDGE09

