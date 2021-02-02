February 2, 2021

Filed for May Election 2.2.21 update

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

City of Orange

Mayor

Larry Spears Jr. *

 Council Member Place 1

David C. Bailey

 

City of Pinehurst

Mayor

T.W. Permenter*

Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position

Greg Willis*

Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions

Johnny Asevedo

Sarah McClendon *

J. Michael Shahan*

* Incumbent

