Bears roll to Vidor tourney title; Burke wins 20th

BEAUMONT – The LC-M Bears Varsity golf team took part in the Vidor Pirate Invitational held at Brentwood Country Club.

The boy’s shot a team score of 318 to win the tournament by 12-strokes in the sixteen team/94 player field. 4A defending State Champ Jack Burke went under par again shooting a -2/70 to win his second tournament of the year and his 20th varsity tournament win overall.

Individual scores for the Bears were as follows: Burke (70), Will Van Pelt (80), Wyatt Wozniak (84), Timothy Weaver (84), and Travis Love (85).

PNG’s Dalton Shields took 2nd with a 77 and Orangefield standout Xander Parks finished 3rd with a 79.

Team results were as follows: LC-M (1st – 318), PN-G “A” (2nd – 330), PN-G “B” (3rd – 334), H-J (354), West Brook (357), Hamshire-Fannett (358), Vidor (361), Kelly (379), Orangefield (394), Lumberton (396), Jasper (402), Silsbee (403), H-F “B” (417), Anahuac (512), Warren (n/a), and Bridge city (n/a).