Lady Bear booters sink Silsbee

LITTLE CYPRESS – The LC-M Lady Bears started the night off celebrating their seniors and ended the night celebrating a victory over the Silsbee Lady Tigers Friday at Bear Stadium in district soccer action.

Senior Alyssa Ammons started the night off strong with a goal in the first forty-five seconds of the match from a cross by Annabelle Fisher.

Great ball movement from the defense to the offense allowed for another point to be added to the board by Ammons later in the first half from a blocked shot sent to the goal by Fisher.

Going into halftime the Lady Bears were up 2-0 and they weren’t finished yet.

Sophomore Annabelle Fisher saw her chance and brought the ball up the middle of the Lady Tigers defense to score two goals in the second half.

Senior Amanda Rodriguez and her defense made up of Anayeli Hernandez, Semma’ Alhatri, Kaylee Potter, Loren Rodriguez, and Lili Moullec played an aggressive game and made sure that the Lady Bear offense had plenty of opportunities for shots on goal by keeping the ball on the Lady Tiger’s half of the field.

Goalie Matalyn Hill was able to record another clean sheet in the goal after making several great stops on the night. Offensive efforts by MaKenzie Holland, Alex Orosco, Brooklyn Leonard, and McKenzie Freeman allowed for field position to be optimal for the Lady Bears. The final score was 4-0 Lady Bears. The girls are now 2-0 in district and 6-3-4 overall. The Lady Bears will be back on the pitch Tuesday night, following the boys 5 P.M. game, starting at 7 P.M. in Bear Stadium.