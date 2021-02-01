District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (16-6, 8-1)
Silsbee (9-10, 6-2)
Bridge City (16-7, 6-3)
WO-S (9-12, 4-4)
Orangefield (14-9, 3-6)
LC-M (10-13, 2-6)
Vidor (2-15, 1-8)
GIRLS
Lumberton (18-2, 10-0)
Silsbee (13-3, 9-1)
Orangefield (14-7, 6-4)
Bridge City ( 8-9, 5-6)
WO-S (6-13, 3-7)
LC-M (7-12, 3-7)
Vidor (1-14, 0-11)
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Orangefield at WO-S girls
Vidor at LC-M girls
WO-S at Orangefield boys
LC-M at Vidor boys
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
WO-S at Silsbee girls
LC-M at Orangefield girls
Lumberton at Bridge City girls
Silsbee at WO-S boys
Orangefield at LC-M boys
Bridge City at Lumberton boys
Vidor’s Head inks with Angelina JC
Congratulations to senior Vidor softball standout Skyler Head on signing with Angelina College to continue her softball career beyond high... read more