Two dead, one injured in shooting

PRESS RELEASE –

On Friday, January 29, 2021 at approximately 10:58 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting which occurred in the 9000 block of Oak Vista in Bridge City.

Once on scene, Deputies discovered a female deceased and a female with a non-fatal gunshot wound to her leg.

Deputies were told a male had barricaded himself inside an adjacent residence. A perimeter was immediately established and the Orange County Swat Team was utilized to make entry into the residence.

A deceased male was discovered inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other individuals were located on scene or believed to be involved.

The investigation is being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. No names of those involved or any other information is being released at this time.