Sam Houston State University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List
To The Leader
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2020 semester.
Bridge City:
Tristan Bigler
Cody Nguyen
Orange:
Cameron Choate
Bree Cloud
Cierra Foreman
Sadie Lebleu
Cameron Martin
Chandler Peveto
Davien Teate
Darby Watson
Baylee Whitley
Vidor:
Cassidi Cowgill
Tyler Root
Emileigh Singleton
