Orange Police Beat 1.26.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 26, 2021:
- Public intoxication at the 6500 block of North Service Road, west side of Womack
- Failure to identify fugitive from justice at the 200 block of Park Ave.
- Sexual assault-fondling was reported
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 1.25.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 25, 2021: Assault at the 100 block... read more