January 28, 2021

  • 48°

Orange Police Beat 1.26.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:59 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 26, 2021:

  • Public intoxication at the 6500 block of North Service Road, west side of Womack
  • Failure to identify fugitive from justice at the 200 block of Park Ave.
  • Sexual assault-fondling was reported

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar