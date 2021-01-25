High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (14-6, 6-1)
Bridge City (14-6, 5-2)
Silsbee (8-10, 5-2)
Orangefield (14-7, 3-4)
WO-S (7-12, 2-4)
LC-M (10-12, 2-5)
Vidor (2-13, 1-6)
GIRLS
Lumberton (8-0)
Silsbee (8-1)
Orangefield (5-3)
Bridge City (5-4)
LC-M (3-6)
WO-S (1-7)
Vidor (0-9)
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
LC-M at WO-S girls
Orangefield at Bridge City girls
WO-S at LC-M boys
Bridge City at Orangefield boys
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
WO-S at Vidor girls
Lumberton at Orangefield girls
Bridge City at Silsbee girls
Vidor at WO-S boys
Silsbee at Bridge City boys
LC-M at Vidor boys
